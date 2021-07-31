Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Palace Theater Waterbury Announces Monthly Tour For August

Admission to the tour is $5.00 per person and can be purchased online, by phone, or in person.

Jul. 31, 2021  

The Palace Theater's monthly tour is Tuesday, August 10th 6:30pm-8pm. The ninety-minute tour of this magnificent soon to be 100 year old building, includes exploring areas of the venue not seen by the public and detailed information about the history and architecture provided by well versed tour guides. Admission to the tour is $5.00 per person and can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury.

The summer Box Office hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday - 9AM to 3PM. Masks are strongly encouraged. Patrons or group leaders should mention if there are mobility challenges when booking , so the tour guides will know in advance if accommodations are needed to insure a pleasurable experience for everyone.

The ninety-minute tour includes exploring areas of the venue not seen by the public and detailed information about the history and architecture provided by well versed tour guides.


