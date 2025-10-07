Palace Theater Continues 2ND ACT SERIES With Bob Burns

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Palace Theater will continue its 2nd Act storytelling series with Bob Burns, Director of Waterbury’s Mattatuck Museum, on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Burns will share the twists and turns of his life and career—from his early days in the theater to his leadership in the nonprofit world—illustrating how unexpected paths can lead to purpose.

Tickets are $25 and available on a first-come, first-served basis at palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203-346-2000. Seating is limited.

ABOUT THE PRESENTATION

Burns first pursued a career on stage, studying theater through college and graduate school, including a teaching fellowship at the Folger Shakespeare Theatre in Washington, D.C. After moving to New York City to pursue acting, his growing involvement with nonprofit work eventually led him to the Mattatuck Museum.

In his talk, Burns reflects on how skills learned from performance—storytelling, collaboration, and creativity—translated into his work in community leadership. His story offers a reminder that “working with like-minded souls to help others can be tremendously fulfilling—and knowing how to tap dance can come in handy, too.”

ABOUT THE 2ND ACT SERIES

The 2nd Act Series features inspiring individuals sharing how they found new purpose and creativity in the second half of their lives. Each presentation runs 45–60 minutes, followed by an audience Q&A.

For more information, visit palacetheaterct.org.