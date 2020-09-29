Palace Theater Announces Volunteer Of The Year 2020

Ioime Of Cheshire Named Palace Theater Volunteer Of The Year

The Palace Theater recently recognized David Ioime, of Cheshire, as Volunteer of the Year for 2020. Ioime has been a member of the Palace Guard, the volunteer corps at the venue, since 2015.

Elected by his peers for the honor of Volunteer of the Year, Ioime is an exemplary representative of the Palace Guard serving as a member of the elite Tour Guide Ambassadors and the Volunteer Leadership Team. He also spearheaded the recycling partnership with the Waterbury Arts Magnet school, to recycle bottles and cans collected from events at the theater.

Janet Rosato of Wolcott was also recognized as Rookie of the Year, having joined the Palace Guard at the beginning of this unusual 19/20 season. Rosato, a nurse was selected by the Operational Events Manager and the Volunteer Coordinator based on their own observations and feedback from Rosato's volunteer Mentors. Janet joins two of her siblings who are also members of the Palace Guard.

