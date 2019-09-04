PROOF Slated As First Show of the MAC's Eastbound Theatre Season

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council, announces its first show of the 26th season - the complex drama Proof, by David Auburn, directed by Ann Baker. Performances will be presented at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South in downtown Milford CT on weekends from September 20th through October 6th, 2019. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, David Auburn's Proof is a passionate, intelligent story about fathers and daughters, the nature of genius, and the power of love.

Proof features Catherine, a young woman who has inherited her father's mathematical brilliance. She is haunted by the fear that she might also share his debilitating mental illness. She soon finds herself caught between a new-found connection with Hal, one of her father's former students, and the arrival of her practical, successful sister, Claire; realizing that her world and her mind are growing increasingly unstable. When Hal discovers a ground-breaking mathematical proof among her father's notebooks, Catherine is forced to further question how much of her father's genius or madness will she inherit as she attempts to defend her life's work.

CAST

Hal: Glenn Ghirardi of South Norwalk

Catherine: Amanda Piechota of Milford

Claire: Taryn Chorney of New Haven

Robert: Peter Haynes of Wilton

Friday and Saturday Performances start at 8 pm with cabaret seating and BYOEEE (Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment.)Concessions are also available in the MAC's Speakeasy Lounge. Sunday matinee performances start at 2pm in traditional theater row seating and concessions are available.

For more information contact the Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647 or visit milfordarts.org

TIckets: www.milfordarts.org/proof

The entire Eastbound Theatre season series is sponsored by COLONY GRILL

Photo Credit: Keyvan Behpour, KVON Photography





