PIPPIN Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford in July

The performance is set for July 14.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

PIPPIN Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford in July
TheatreWorks New Milford will open the coming-of-age Stephen Schwartz musical PIPPIN on Friday July 14th.  PIPPIN is directed by Francis A Daley with musical director Joy Giuseffi of Patterson, N.Y. and choreographers are Sandra Hernandez of New Milford and Adam Battelstein of Kent, CT.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.
 
The cast features Courtney Dunham from Washington Depot, CT, IngaMarie Gerson and Zane Paris Gerson from Flushing, NY, Roger Grace from Warren, CT, Susan Hackel from New Milford, CT, Gabrielle Lescadre from Watertown, CT, Brianna Mattingly from Seymour, CT, Tim Pakrad from Wingdale, NY, Lisa Passero from Norwalk, CT, Kristen Ashley Ragusa from Stamford, CT, Victor Roldan from Bethel, CT, Joshua Violette from New Milford, CT, Aranka Vitarius from Carmel, NY and Erin Walsh from New Milford, CT.

Opening night is on Friday July 14th and continues for four weekends until Saturday August 5. Show times are 8:00 pm On Fridays and Saturdays and two Sunday matinees on July 23rd and 30th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.

Dress Rehearsal on Thursday July 13th at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over.  Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday July 20th at 8:00 pm.  RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.

All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)

Reservations can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.



