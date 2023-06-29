PIPPIN Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford in July

For emo lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, there's a new show in town. EMO ORCHESTRA, created by Ben Mench-Thurlow, brings you a unique and incredible new experience that brings together the emo hits of your youth with a touch of adult elegance. Featuring special guests Hawthorne Heights, along with a full orchestra arrangement, Emo Orchestra will be embarking on its inaugural tour this fall with a stop at the Warner Theatre on Friday, October 6 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium.