PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to The Norwalk Conservatory Of The Arts

The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts has announced their upcoming production of the 5-time Tony Award Winning worldwide sensation, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” slated to come to The Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT from April 10-13.

Indulge in the world of wonder and magic that this production has to offer, as we follow the story of how Peter Pan came to be, his upbringing, and those he met along the way.

Directed by Daniel Loftus-George, Co-Directed by Tatum Jennings, Produced by Michael Jantzen, and Music Direction by Frederick Feeney, this wondrous play is set to leave families and audiences of all ages rolling on the floor laughing, witnessing beautiful moments of adolescence and upbringing, and experience a true night of joy as the Conservatory showcases it's talented ensemble.

