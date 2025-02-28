ORPHEUS AND EURYDICE Comes to Music Theatre of CT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theatre of Connecticut and Norwalk Symphony Orchestra will present Ricky Ian Gordon’s Orpheus and Euridice as part of their Chamber Series for the 24/25 season. This mesmerizing fusion of contemporary music, dance, and theatre takes the stage at MTC on Friday, March 7th at 8:00pm and Saturday, March 8th, at 2:00pm.

Orpheus and Euridice is a modern retelling of the ancient Greek myth, masterfully composed by Ricky Ian Gordon in honor of his partner, Jeffrey Michael Grossi, who passed away from AIDS in 1996. This emotionally powerful work reimagines the classic story, replacing the snakebite that claims Euridice’s life with a mysterious illness, echoing the tragedy of the AIDS epidemic. The story follows Orpheus as he desperately attempts to save Euridice, journeying through the Underworld and using his music to plead for her return. Gordon's composition beautifully captures their poignant struggle, blending myth and modern tragedy.

Starring Saerom Kim, Principal Clarinetist of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, as Orpheus, and acclaimed soprano Amelia Watkins as Euridice, this production promises an unforgettable experience. Kim, a Juilliard graduate and winner of the Paranov Concerto Competition, has performed with the Lucerne Festival Alumni Orchestra and at the Berliner Philharmonie. Watkins, praised by The New York Times as “The divine Ms. Watkins,” has appeared with the Los Angeles Opera, New York City Opera, and at Carnegie Hall, and is known for her work in both classical and contemporary music. Kim's dynamic and expressive clarinet performance gives voice to Orpheus, while Watkins' hauntingly beautiful soprano guides the audience through the heart-wrenching journey of love and loss.

Orpheus and Euridice is directed by Kevin Connors, MTC’s Executive Artistic Director, with music direction by Jonathan Yates, Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director.

This performance is part of the Chamber Series, which offers audiences an innovative way to experience contemporary works that blend music, dance, and theatre. Orpheus and Euridice follows the November production of A Soldier's Tale and precedes the final show of the season, Spanish Sizzle, on April 25th and 26th, 2025.

