ONLY THE LONELY Roy Orbison Tribute Show to Play Cheney Hall in October

ONLY THE LONELY: ROY ORBISON TRIBUTE SHOW will play Cheney Hall on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM.

Featuring a night of Roy Orbison's iconic hits such as Oh Pretty Woman, Only The Lonely, Crying, Blue Angel, In Dreams, and It's Over. Roy Orbison, "the Big O" was an American Icon, an original, and a veritable force of nature. He was admired by legends, including Elvis Presley. No one in the rock and roll world came close to the emotional depth and vocal range he had. Join us for an unforgettable celebration of the music of Roy Orbison!

Cabaret Table Seating available at the front of the theater.

Cabaret Seating: $35

General Section:

Center Section: $28

Left or Right Sections: $18

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

Patrons may bring food to enjoy before and during the program. Seating is provided at intimate, four-person tables (with a few options for parties of four or more).

Includes a complimentary beverage from the bar.