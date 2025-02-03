OKLAHOMA Comes to New Paradigm Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Paradigm Theatre has announced its upcoming production of "Oklahoma" directed by Kristin Huffman, the artistic director of the theater and conducted by Jonathan Yates, the artistic director of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra.

This production marks the fifth collaboration with the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, promising a full-concert version of this beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.

Huffman reflects on her approach to directing "Oklahoma" in a concert setting, stating, "As both a musician and an actor-I portrayed Sarah and played the flute, saxophone, and piccolo in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of *Company* directed by John Doyle-I am able to harmonize the needs of the symphony with those of the actors. I believe this is where I excel. Although I do not typically initiate a piece with the intent of directing it from a feminine perspective, I often interpret specific moments differently than I have in the past, which consequently influences the final staging."

Broadway's Heidi Giberson as "Laurie" shares her thoughts: "From my very first audition with Kristin, it was clear that she is a director with a strong vision who articulates her ideas with clarity and precision. Her passion for bringing to life the stories of real, multifaceted women-those who embody strength, vulnerability, and profound complexity-is evident in every aspect of her approach to classical works."

The cast includes Broadway performer Mia Gentile, known for her standout role in "Kinky Boots," who will portray Ado Annie. And Gwendolyn Jones, Radio City's Mrs Claus as Aunt Eller. Gentile and Jones have both previously collaborated with Huffman on productions of "Carousel" and "Music Man". Jones says, "People tend to forget that amongst those farmers and cowboys, it was the women who were the heart and backbone of the movement West. Kristin lets us lean into that focus".

New Paradigm Theatre and Norwalk Symphony Orchestra Present "Oklahoma" on February 8 and 9 at Norwalk City Hall. Join them for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling.

New Paradigm Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem-solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theater arts education and productions.

