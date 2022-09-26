New Paradigm Theatre and Norwalk Symphony Orchestra Present CAROUSEL in Concert

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (NSO) and New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) are co-producing the concert version of "Carousel." NPT and NSO have co-produced West Side Story (2019) and South Pacific (2020) with star and local performers.

For each show the company will also partner with a social justice nonprofit that reflects the theme of our show. For instance, West Side Story we brought attention and funding for Building One Community (B1C) and immigration services.

Below are the details for submissions:

Auditions: Oct 21 ( In NY) Friday Oct 21 from 11-4pm. at Spectra Music studios. 356 W 40th street at 9th on fourth 4th floor . By appt only. You must first submit materials and video.

Oct 22nd (In Norwalk CT ) At the Mary McCarthy Room in Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk CT. 2:00- 6pm. By appt only. You must first submit materials and video.

Production dates: Feb 11th Saturday 7:30 2023. Snow Day Feb 12

Rehearsals Feb 6-10th 2023

INSTRUCTIONS FOR SUBMISSION: Your submission will only be viewed if you have followed these instructions: Please submit headshot and resume as attached files. Put in the subject line the role or roles you are interested in. Or ensemble. Also include a video of the specific material from this file below for any role you would like us to consider you for. Please submit it by October 2nd to this email (as a YouTube link or Vimeo) nptcarousel23@gmail.com. Please be sure to have accompaniment and do not sing acapella.

We will set up live auditions after that for leading roles. All ensemble roles are video submissions only.

LINK for auditions material: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sSXIXgtSWaOoEoVupiFbY2tnDsx5_JBe?usp=sharing

Send to NPTCarousel23@gmail.com. We will also accept video submissions for people who can't be at the live auditions up until Oct 19th.

***Ensemble roles will be viewed by video submission only. Record it in "landscape" mode.

ROLES: (These roles are by appointment only in both NY and CT. You must submit your materials first (headshot and resume) and video. Send to NPTCarousel23@gmail.com. Write in the subject line the role you are interested in. Specify if you are interested in a NY or CT audition (according to the dates above). If you are not given a time slot you can still submit a video audition of the material from our show in the Google file. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sSXIXgtSWaOoEoVupiFbY2tnDsx5_JBe?usp=sharing. Please do not submit any other material.

Visit this link for Roles and additional information. https://nptheatre.org/carousel-with-norwalk-symphony-orchestra/