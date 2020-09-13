New London Community Orchestra Presents Weekly Outdoor Concerts on Parade Plaza

Concerts take place every Saturday through October 24, from 4pm to 6pm.

Musicians from the New London Community Orchestra recently gathered on Parade Plaza on Sunday for an outdoor concert, The Day reports. The concert was conducted by Hilarie Clark Moore.

Later in the evening, a brass quintet performed in the same place.

Both performances are part of a concert series from the orchestra that takes place every Saturday through October 24, from 4pm to 6pm.

The New London Community Orchestra is led by Music Director and Conductor, Dr. Hilarie Clark Moore. Dr. Moore has extensive background both as a performer and a conductor and has had many years of experience creating, building, and enhancing community orchestras. She was the founding conductor of the SUNY Orange Community Orchestra in Middletown, New York, for 20 years, and currently serves as the Music Director/Conductor for the Cheshire Symphony Orchestra.

Learn more about the orchestra at https://www.nlcommunityorchestra.org/index.html.

