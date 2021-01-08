New Dates Announced for TALKIN' TO THIS CHICK SIPPIN' MAGIC POTION

TheaterWorks Hartford announced NEW DATES today for TALKIN' TO THIS CHICK SIPPIN' MAGIC POTION by James Anthony Tyler. The play will now stream on demand February 7-26, 2021 to members and single ticket buyers.

TALKIN' TO THIS CHICK SIPPIN' MAGIC POTION is a developmental piece. It is a streamed reading of a new play and is a part of the WORKshop series.

Eric Ort, TheaterWorks Hartford Artistic Producer said "I love James' writing. I've wanted to work with him at TWH ever since I saw a reading of his play "hop tha A" at Ars Nova three years ago. It's been an exciting opportunity for TheaterWorks to support and further the development of this piece working with James, Awoye and this amazing cast."

How do you connect with love that's lost? This heartfelt new play about mothers and daughters explores relationships, resentment, and the journey to becoming your best self. Jornay is a professional cuddler who learns that her new client Ruben needs more than her touch. Through Ruben, Jornay also learns that she must do what she can to repair her relationship with Tiffany, her 17-year-old daughter. Old wounds are reopened when Jornay attempts to get a ticket to Tiffany's high school graduation.

This is a story about the profound bond between a mother and daughter written by a compelling and award winning playwright.

While audiences know TheaterWorks Hartford for producing important contemporary stories, this season the theater is also committed to producing developmental pieces and new works. In these challenging times, TWH's commitment to elevating more voices, more stories and more connections is an integral part of the theater's mission. The current 20-21 season includes 12 productions of which 5 are a part of the WORKshop Series.

TALKIN' TO THIS CHICK SIPPIN' MAGIC POTION is the 5th play in the 20/21 Season.

The WORKshop Series is produced with support from Bank of America and is focused on early development projects, conceived and written primarily by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), the WORKshop series reflects the moment we're in. Featuring five compelling stories that offer opportunities for critical thinking, thoughtfulness, humor and uplift.