New Comedy HURRICAN DIANE Set To Blow Into Hartford Stage In June

Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Hurricane Diane, Madeleine George's provocative comedy that reimagines Greek mythology in a modern suburban, New Jersey setting. Performances run from June 5 through June 29, 2025, at Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street, downtown Hartford.

“We're thrilled to wrap up our 2024/2025 season with Hurricane Diane,” said Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. “Madeleine George brings such sharp wit and fearless storytelling to the stage — it's a smart, funny, and thought-provoking look at how we connect with the planet. With Zoë Golub-Sass at the helm, this Obie Award-winning play dives into everything from climate change to human nature and a bit of seduction, too.”

The cast includes Katya Campbell as Carol, Christina DeCicco as Pam, Alyse Alan Louis as Beth, Sharina Martin as Renee, and Bernadette Sefic as Diane.

Directed by Zoë Golub-Sass, this production features Choreography by Lillian Mae Ransijn, Scenic Design by Emmie Finckel, Costume Design by An-lin Dauber, Lighting Design by Krista Smith, Sound Design & Composition by Joyce Ciesil, Dialect & Vocal Coaching by Julie Foh, and Casting by Alaine Alldaffer Casting (Alaine Alldaffer, Lisa Donadio). The Production Stage Manager is Avery Trunko and the Assistant Stage Manager is Alison Fischer Greene.

Hurricane Diane runs from June 5 to June 29, 2025, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $30, with discounts available for students and groups. Groups wanting to create a special occasion out of their visit can reserve a private space at the theater to enjoy a reception before or after the performance. Visit HartfordStage.org, call 860-527-5151, or stop by the box office at 50 Church Street to purchase tickets.

The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third party re-sellers will try to sell false tickets for twice the price or more. If you have any doubts or questions, please contact the Hartford Stage Box Office directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.

Special Performances and Accessibility:

Post-Show Discussions: June 15 & 25, 2025 at 2pm, and June 24, 2025 at 7:30pm – Engage in conversations with artists connected to the production immediately following the performance. Free with admission.

Open Captioned Performance: June 22, 2025, at 2pm – For patrons who are deaf or have hearing loss. Free service with admission.

Audio-Described Performance: June 28, 2025, at 2pm – For patrons who are blind or have low vision. Free service with admission.

