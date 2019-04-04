National Theatre's JULIE to Screen at Ridgefield Playhouse

BAFTA Award-winning actress Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and Eric Kofi Abrefa (The Amen Corner) lock horns in the National Theatre of London's production of Julie directed by Carrie Cracknell. This new version of August Strindberg's play Miss Julie, written by Polly Stenham, remains shocking and fiercely relevant in its new setting of contemporary London. Julie comes to the big screen in HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse Thursday, April 18 at 7:30pm, part of Atria Senior Living Classical Series with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Wild and newly single, Julie throws a late-night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean - which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival.

It is over five decades since the National Theatre Company under Laurence Olivier gave their first-ever performance. Since the opening night of Hamlet, starring Peter O'Toole, on 22 October 1963, the National Theatre has produced well over 800 plays. Through their NT Live program, The National Theatre seeks to make theatre accessible for everyone. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The National Theatre Live series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. FREE tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for Live in HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and The Bolshoi Ballet.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under with ID | Ridgefield Library card holders receive member prices for this show.), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





