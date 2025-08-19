NEWSIES JR. to be Presented by Rising Stars At Little Theatre Of Manchester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Theatre of Manchester's fun and engaging Rising Stars at Cheney Hall will present their summer youth production of Disney's Newsies, Jr. Starring young actors ages 8 to 14, performances are on Saturday, August 23 at 10am and 2pm at Little Theatre of Manchester's home at historic Cheney Hall.

About Disney's Newsies, Jr.

Disney's Newsies, Jr. is a 60-minute version of the 2012 Broadway musical, based on the 1992 film. Inspired by the rousing true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies JR. features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboys' expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, the newsies learn that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what's right. Including the now-classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies, Jr. is a timeless story full of spirit and heart.

The LTM Rising Stars production of Newsies, Jr. is directed and choreographed by Cecilia Stallone and music directed by Bailey McKiernan.

About Rising Stars

Little Theatre of Manchester's Rising Stars is a dynamic and engaging experience designed to nurture young talent and build confidence through the magic of musical theatre. Rising Stars main focus is a two-week intensive program designed for young actors, singers, and dancers. Participants work with experienced professionals to learn acting techniques, improve their vocal skills, and master dance choreography. Rising Stars is designed to provide new performers with an introduction to musical theatre performance and experienced performers with an opportunity for further training.