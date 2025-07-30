My Friends: A Sondheim Concert Comes to TheaterWorks Hartford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, have announced a benefit concert to kick-off the organization’s 40th anniversary season. My Friends: A Sondheim Concert is a celebratory night of Sondheim music featuring Broadway performers, a pre-show reception, and an intimiate post-show dinner with the artists (limited availability). This performance will honor TheaterWorks Hartford’s Co-Presidents Michael Albano and Dina Plapler.

The concert will feature performances from renowned Broadway performers, such as Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, the Book of Mormon), Jenn Gambatese (Tarzan, Mrs. Doubtfire), Adam Heller (Merrily We Roll Along, Elf: The Musical), Omar Lopez-Cepero (American Idiot, On Your Feet!), John Riddle (Phantom of the Opera, Frozen); plus, a special, virtual tribute from Aaron Lazar (A Little Night Music, Fun Home at TWH). Other artists to be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our 40th Anniversary Season with a special benefit concert honoring the legendary Stephen Sondheim—one of the greatest musical storytellers of our time,” says Rob Ruggiero. “This milestone season is a celebration of collaboration, partnership, and community—and nothing captures that spirit more than this event. We are bringing some extraordinary Broadway friends to TheaterWorks Hartford for an unforgettable evening of music, memories, and joy. We can’t wait to celebrate this momentous year with you!”

Tickets are on sale now at twhartford.org, for $100, $250, and $500. The $500 ticket includes a pre-show reception, gold seating, and a post-show dinner with the artists at Max Downtown (limited availability). The $250 ticket includes a pre-show reception and gold seating, while the $100 ticket includes the pre-show reception, and silver seating. Thanks to our event sponsor, Max Downtown.