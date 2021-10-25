Music Theatre of CT Presents FALSETTOLAND Opening This November!

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional, award-winning theatre company continues its 35th Anniversary Season with the musical, Falsettoland, written by William Finn and James Lapine with music and lyrics by William Finn.

The show takes audiences on a journey with Marvin and his lovable yet dysfunctional family, all of whom are prepping for his son's bar mitzvah. Family, friendship, and most of all, love are at the heart of Falsettoland. The show will run three weekends in person at MTC from November 5th - 21st with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm. (Previews are November 5th at 8pm and November 6th at 2pm with the Opening Night on November 6th at 8pm. The November 12th at 8pm performance is a part of Pride Night in partnership with New Haven Pride Center.)

Falsettoland is the tale of a neurotic New Yorker named Marvin, who leaves his wife Trina and young son Jason to live with his lover, Whizzer. In time, Trina marries her psychiatrist, Whizzer leaves Marvin, and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin and Whizzer reunite on the eve of Jason's bar mitzvah, just as AIDS is beginning its insidious spread. With the help of their neighbors, Charlotte and Cordelia, Marvin and his entire family learn to grow up and face their future with love and dignity.

The cast consists of real life father and son duo, playing father and son in the show, Rabbi/Cantor Dan Sklar (Nat'l Tour- Beauty & The Beast, Film- Rabbinic Consultant for A Serious Man) and Ari Sklar (Curtain Call- Christmas Story, Netflix- Backup Vocals for 13) as well as Jessie Janet Richards (B'way- Les Mis, Internat'l Tour- Beehive), Jeff Gurner (B'way- Lion King, Off B'way- Five Course Love), Max Meyers (Nat'l Tour- Buddy, Eagle Theater- Last Five Years), Elissa DeMaria (Live Arts Maryland- Kiss Me Kate, MTC- Jekyll & Hyde) and Corinne C. Broadbent (SToNC- Joseph (CT Critics Nom), MTC- Evita).

MTC has implemented strict health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, staff, and actors. All guests will need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter MTC and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Masks will also be required by all staff and audience members as well. For up-to-date information on MTC's health & safety protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.

Falsettoland is directed by Kevin Connors with musical direction by David Madore and choreography by Chris McNiff. Jim Schilling stage manages alongside the creative team which includes scenic design by Lindsay Fuori, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, prop design by Sean Sanford, and sound design by Will Atkin.

Ticket prices range from $35-$65 plus fees and can be purchased online (www.musictheatreofct.com/falsettoland) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.