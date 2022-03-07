Milford Arts Council's Eastbound Theatre Announces Call For Directors

Eastbound Theatre in Milford, CT is currently in the process of selecting plays for its 29th season, and welcomes interested theatre directors to submit a proposal to direct for the 2022/2023 season.

Eastbound is a community theater with no professional affiliations. Members of professional theatrical unions should consult their guidelines regarding restrictions.

A division of the Milford Arts Council, EBT produces three main stage productions each season, each running for 3 weekends. Eastbound performs at the Milford Center for the Arts in downtown Milford, with a proscenium stage, computerized light board, and audience seating capacity of approximately 100.

Eastbound welcomes all genres of shows: Classic and contemporary comedies, mysteries, thrillers, dramas and (with careful planning) the occasional small scale musical.

Proposals should include:

Your resume

A list of the play(s) you wish to direct

For each play listed please include: cast size, a brief play synopsis, technical requirements that would work in our space. Additionally please include a brief summary of your vision for the show which addresses any potential production difficulties and your proposal for addressing them.

For musicals, please indicate potential musical director, choreographer, number of musicians, and your best estimated costs, if possible.

Your performance time slot preference(s).

The performance time slots are:

Slot 1: September/October, 2022

Slot 2: February, 2023

Slot 3: June, 2023

Deadline for submissions is March 31, 2022. You may submit via email to nahshell33@aol.com or by regular mail to:

Eastbound Theatre

EBT29 Directors

Milford Arts Council

40 Railroad Avenue South

Milford, CT 06460

Directors who are selected for the 2022/2023 season will receive a small stipend upon completion of their production.

The Play and Director Selection Committee looks forward to hearing from you and reviewing your proposal for EBT 29. Please feel free to contact Nancy Herman at nahshell33@aol.com with any additional questions.