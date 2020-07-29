Milford Arts Council's 43rd Annual Sand Sculpture Competition Goes Virtual and Global

Milford Arts Council has announced that New England's favorite Sand Sculpture Competition is going virtual this year in an effort to respect health and safety concerns. A virtual contest means that ANYONE from ANYWHERE can enter! Participants may build their most creative sand sculpture on the beach of their choice, snap and send a pic by August 28th, and follow the instructions on the Milford Arts website, milfordarts.org. All ages and skill levels are welcome, but the MAC wants everyone to be mindful that this is all about fun and safe connection.

Shovel up, Mask up, and Create!

Hosted by Milford Arts Council and proudly sponsored by Milford Bank, this event has been a tradition for over 40 years, drawing people from up and down the East Coast. "This year, we can't wait to see how far we can expand our reach! We're calling on participants from Clearwater to California to Croatia. Our hopes are two-fold. First, we want to connect communities around the world through the arts and creativity. We never thought that our vision 'to see creativity happening everywhere' ever meant around the world, but this challenge now makes that a possibility! We will forever advocate for and share the power of the arts in and for community. Second, we see this as a wonderful fundraising opportunity in a time when non-profits like ours are struggling," explains Lorie Lewis, Marketing Director for the MAC.

The fundraising goal is $5000 and it will help Milford Arts Council continue to offer this popular event as well as other live and online opportunities in the arts that enrich, enlighten, and entertain. The MAC is hoping that this online event catches on as a challenge whereby friends call on more out-of-town family and friends to "shovel up, mask up, and create." Families, couples, individuals, and "Quaranteams" are encouraged to be as creative as possible while following mask and distancing protocol.

Winners will be announced online, and there is even a $100 gift card award for People's Choice Award! Other winners will get recognition on the Milford Arts social media platforms and website which reach thousands of people. *People's Choice voting will begin on August 30th. Rules for entry can be found at milfordarts.org

Participants must fill out a form at milfordarts.org prior to August 28th if they are interested.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You