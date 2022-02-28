Michael McAssey Comes Back to the MAC in April

The Milford Arts Council (The MAC) and Pantochino Productions Inc. are excited to announce Michael McAssey's return to The MAC with two show times at its April 2nd Nite Spot Nights event. The MAC is once again turned into a piano bar as acclaimed Broadway actor/pianist Michael "Mac" McAssey sings and plays your favorite show tunes and pop music. Sing along with Mac, or step up to the microphone and sing your best song-Mac can play them all!

Michael is one of cabaret's busiest and most sought-after entertainers, whether as a frontman center stage, or behind the piano in a piano bar. The successful Broadway and Television actor made his cabaret debut in 1982 at New York City's famous Duplex in Greenwich Village. McAssey is a winner and three-time nominee of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award for Outstanding Male Vocalist. As an actor he made his Broadway debut in Late Night Comic. In New York he's worked on and Off-Broadway (A Hard Time To Be Single, Sex Tips For Modern Girls, In Gay Company & more) and at Lincoln Center. He co-starred as Herbie in Gypsy (with Tony nominee Sally Mayes), Sondheim's Putting It Together, Edna Turnblad in 2 productions of Hairspray, and as Max Bialystock in 3 different companies of Mel Brooks' The Producers. Soap fans may remember Michael as blind pianist-singer George Baldwin on CBS-TV's "Guiding Light."

The Nite Spot Night series at the MAC offers an eclectic collection of unique musical performances by the hottest stars of New York City's cabaret scene. Right on the Metro North train line in a repurposed train station in the heart of downtown Milford CT, these evenings are presented in a cabaret style listening room that has been called "the sweetest little venue along the Connecticut shoreline."

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "Piano bars are so much fun! Michael is one of the best at them. The previous times he was at The MAC the crowd always had such a blast. With the lowered capacity we wanted to make sure to have two show times as previously his shows were packed! You can ask MAC to play your favorite pop or Broadway hits and they're surely a part of his repertoire. If you haven't experienced a piano bar before, this is the time to do it!"

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council and Pantochino Productions Michael McAssey will be back to perform at the MAC Saturday, April 2 at 7pm and 9:15. Tables are on sale now. For more information or to reserve a table please visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6447.