Mamma Mania! to Perform at Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Break out the sequins and bell bottoms—New York City’s premiere ABBA tribute band, Mamma Mania!, is coming to the Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium on Friday, October 24 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets range from $35 to $65, plus ticket fees, and are available now at www.warnertheatre.org, by phone at 860.489.7180, or in person at the Warner Theatre Box Office (68 Main Street, Torrington, CT).

With flawless four-part harmonies, period-perfect costumes, and infectious energy, Mamma Mania! captures the magic of ABBA’s greatest songs—from “Dancing Queen” and “Waterloo” to “Take a Chance on Me” and “Mamma Mia.” The band features a stellar lineup of musicians with experience performing alongside major acts such as Marc Martel’s Queen Extravaganza, Britney Spears, INXS, The Weeknd, and Rob Thomas, as well as cast members from the official Mamma Mia! North American tour.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering ABBA for the first time, Mamma Mania! offers an unforgettable tribute to the legendary Swedish pop group that continues to enchant audiences worldwide. Expect a night of powerful vocals, unforgettable melodies, and audience-wide singalongs.

About the Warner Theatre:

The Warner Theatre is a historic performing arts center located in downtown Torrington, Connecticut. With a legacy of presenting world-class entertainment and community programming, the Warner continues to be a cultural cornerstone of the region.

For fans of ABBA and great live performance, this one-night-only show promises a night of joy, energy, and nostalgia.