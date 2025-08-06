MY FAIR LADY to Open at Ivoryton Playhouse This Week

My Fair Lady, one of the most celebrated musicals of all time, previews Thursday, August 7, officially opens Friday, August 8, and runs through September 7 at Ivoryton Playhouse.



This iconic Lerner & Loewe classic tells the tale of Eliza Doolittle, a spirited Cockney flower seller who becomes the subject of a bold experiment in transformation. When the self-assured Professor Henry Higgins wagers he can pass Eliza off as a duchess by teaching her to speak “properly,” the result is a sweeping story of identity, power, and class that still resonates today.



Directed and choreographed with elegance and wit by Brian Feehan and featuring beloved songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” and “Get Me to the Church on Time,” this production brings new life to a timeless score. Ivoryton’s staging includes lush costumes, a dazzling two-piano score, and a stellar cast of actors drawn from Broadway and regional stages alike.



"This show is a crown jewel of musical theatre, and we’re thrilled to bring it to life with a production that feels both classic and fresh,” says Executive Producer Ben Hope. “Whether you’ve seen it a dozen times or it’s your first visit to Covent Garden and Professor Higgins’ study, this cast will steal your heart.”



Westbrook Inn, enthusiastically embracing the Edwardian era and British charm of My Fair Lady, is offering weekday teas in connection with the Ivoryton production. Interested parties can contact Innkeeper Meri Wick directly to make reservations.

