MAMMA MIA! Comes to The Warner

The Warner Stage Company will present MAMMA MIA! on the Warner Theatre Main Stage May 4-12, 2019, sponsored by Elevator Service Company. Over 54 million people around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show! Writer Catherine Johnson's sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest of discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show featuring a large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers!

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you will never forget! Performances are May 4, 10 & 11 at 8 pm and May 5 & 12 at 2 pm.

The Warner Stage Company production of MAMMA MIA is directed by Sharon W. Houk and Joe Guttadauro with music direction by Jim Luurstsema and choreography by Donna Bonasera. The cast features (in order of speaking) Alyssa Bianca, Danielle Gordon, Reyna Santiago, Laura Blackwell, Marilyn Olsen, Priscilla Squiers, Michael O'Hazo, Michael Ramalho, Douglas McCarthy, Jonathan Jacobson, Bret Bisaillon, Bill Molnar and Jim Wood. The ensemble features Julie Baerney, Tanya Celadon, Jackson Clarke, Nora DeDominicis, Riley Delaney, Magdalene Eberle, Cynthia Enright, Alyssa Grey, Suzie Hackel, Scott Iwanicki, Katerina Levasseur, Donna Mattiello, Lou Oporto, Marilyn Plaskiewicz, Geoff Ruckdeschel, (Jesse) Stefanie Samay, Robert Saunders, Peggy Terhune, Jim Wood, Sue Zordan Music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bj rn Ulvaeus. Book by Catherine Johnson. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.

The Warner Stage Company's presenting sponsor is Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. MAMMA MIA! is sponsored by Elevator Service Company.

Built by Warner Brothers Studios and opened in 1931 as a movie palace (1,772 seats), the Warner Theatre was described then as "Connecticut's Most Beautiful Theatre." Damaged extensively in a flood, the Warner was slated for demolition in the early 1980s until the non-profit Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts (NCAA) was founded and purchased the theatre. The Warner reopened as a performing arts center in 1983, and restoration of the main lobbies and auditorium was completed in November 2002. In 2008, the new 50,000 square foot Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center, which houses a 300 seat Studio Theatre, 200 seat restaurant and expansive school for the arts, was completed. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round with more than 160 performances and 100,000 patrons passing through its doors each season. Over 10,000 students, pre K-adult, participate in arts education programs and classes. Together, with the support of the community, the Warner has raised close to $17 million to revitalize its facilities. NCAA's mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.





