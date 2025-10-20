MAMMA MANIA! Brings an ABBA-Filled Night to Warner Theatre This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a glittering night of nostalgia as MAMMA MANIA!, New York City’s celebrated ABBA tribute band, brings the sparkle, sound, and soul of the Swedish supergroup to the Warner Theatre on Friday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m.

For one evening, Torrington will be transformed into a disco paradise filled with shimmering costumes, radiant harmonies, and the timeless hits that defined a generation. From “Dancing Queen” and “Waterloo” to “S.O.S.” and “Mamma Mia,” Mamma Mania! recreates ABBA’s signature magic with authenticity and energy that keeps audiences dancing in the aisles.

“People don’t just listen to ABBA—they feel it,” said Gerald Hooper with the band. “Mamma Mania! captures that emotion perfectly. It’s pure joy, nostalgia, and energy rolled into one incredible night.”

The musicians behind Mamma Mania! have toured internationally and performed with artists such as Britney Spears, INXS, The Weeknd, and Rob Thomas. Several members have also appeared in the official Mamma Mia! North American Tour, bringing an extra layer of authenticity and theatrical flair to every performance.

Audiences are encouraged to wear their best disco-inspired attire, gather friends, and sing along to the soundtrack of an era that continues to unite generations.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $35–$65 and are available at warnertheatre.org, by phone at 860-489-7180, or in person at the Warner Theatre Box Office (68 Main Street, Torrington). Box Office hours are Thursday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday–Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; and two hours before showtime.