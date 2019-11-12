Live & In Color Now Accepting Submissions For New Plays And Musicals

Live & In Color, located in Salem, CT, is looking for playwrights, composers, and lyricists of color and/or other underrepresented communities interested in developing a new musical or play during their annual fall retreat in September 2020. The work must be able to be performed with a multiethnic cast. Submission deadline is March 1st, 2020. For all submission requirements and how to submit, visit www.theatreincolor.org.

Their annual two-week retreat takes place at the historic Bingham Camp in Salem, CT. Each season, participants work on the development of a new musical and a new play. In addition, there are opportunities for readings and exploration of other work while on-site. It culminates in a presentation to an invited audience of local supporters, national art advocates and other professionals. The quietude of the countryside around The Bingham Camp offers the opportunity for participants to work without the interruption and distraction of a city. All artists receive a stipend plus housing and meals.

Under the artistic direction of Devanand Janki, the creative environment is collaborative and supportive, with the ultimate goal of creating high-quality work that has potential to be produced commercially so its message can reach larger audiences.

In its first five seasons, Live & In Color has developed the musicals "The Golden Threshold" by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, "Present Perfect" by Nancy Nachama Cheser and Jaime Lozano, "Pangaea" by Janet Noh and Lee Summers, "The Family Resemblance" by Masi Asare and "Call It Courage" by Adam Overett. Plays developed during the retreat include "Narrow Daylight" by SEVAN, "The Home We Left Behind" by Valerie David, "Invictus Mingus" by Frank Harts, "The Galilee House" by BV Marshall and "Esspy" by Nandita Shenoy.

Named one of the SDC's "Top standout moments for diversity and inclusion," Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, Live & In Color offers unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures. Live & In Color envisions an American Theatre where established and aspiring artists of color have generous opportunities to practice their craft by providing a safe, beautiful space in Salem, CT where artists can gather to develop new works that give voice to under-represented communities.





