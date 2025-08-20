Little Theatre Of Manchester To Present Ten Concerts This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Theatre of Manchester has revealed a lineup of ten concerts to get audiences on their feet this fall! All of the performances will be held at the historic landmark Cheney Hall. Tickets for all concerts are on sale now. Discounts are available for seniors, students, military, and groups. The series is sponsored by Tires International.

Friday, September 5 at 7pm

THE TOM PRETTYS

The only all-female Tom Petty tribute band!

Get ready to rock with The Tom Prettys, the electrifying tribute band that brings the essence of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to life in true “Pretty” style. Their high-energy shows deliver spot-on renditions of Petty's iconic songs with a feminine twist. Renowned for their engaging stage presence and infectious enthusiasm, The Tom Prettys create an atmosphere where fans can sing, dance, and revel in the timeless appeal of Petty's music, making every performance a memorable celebration of rock 'n' roll. Tickets: $22-52.

Saturday, September 6 at 7pm

CASH ONLY

Celebrating the music of Johnny Cash

Experience the legendary spirit of Johnny Cash with CASH ONLY, a mesmerizing tribute concert that pays homage to the Man in Black. Featuring classic songs like "Ring of Fire" and "Folsom Prison Blues," walk the line through the heart and soul of one of country music's greatest legends performed by renowned country music performers the Buckwright Brothers. This concert is an ultra-entertaining performance of Cash's legendary tunes, rocked up by a couple good ol' hillbilly brothers and performed with the passion and spirit this music deserves. Tickets: $22-$52.

Saturday, September 13 at 7pm

THE COUNTRY JAMBOREE

A celebration of classic country music

Come on down to The Country Jamboree and enjoy an unforgettable night of toe-tapping tunes! Saddle up and celebrate timeless artists like Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and more! Let the music transport you to a simpler time when classic country music ruled the airwaves. With talented musicians bringing these classic songs to life, you'll be singing along and two-stepping in no time. Tickets: $22-$52.

Friday, September 19 at 7pm

BEYOND 1969

Experience the year that changed music forever

Get ready for a far-out experience rwith BEYOND 1969, a powerhouse blues/rock band delivering electrifying performances that celebrate the golden age of music. This isn't just a show; it's a one-of-a-kind celebration of 1969, a year that forever changed the landscape of music and culture. BEYOND 1969 highlights the best bands of 1969, including The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, and The Beatles. You'll groove to iconic hits like "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," "Whole Lotta Love," and "Come Together." Don't miss your chance to experience the timeless magic of blues, rock, and the unforgettable sounds of BEYOND 1969—a band where talent, history, and passion come together to celebrate music's most iconic moments. Tickets: $22-$52.

Saturday, September 20 at 7pm

RAINY DAY PEOPLE

The ultimate Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce tribute

Rainy Day People highlights your favorite songs from legendary singer-songwriters Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce. Featuring classics like "Time in a Bottle," "Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," "Operator," "If You Could Read My Mind," and much more - all fully arranged with uncanny vocals that capture the essence of each song. This concert is a celebration of the legacies of two of the most iconic singer-songwriters of our time, whose melodies and lyrics have touched hearts across generations. Tickets: $22-$52.

Saturday, September 27 at 7pm

SIMPLY THE BEST featuring Dana Daddio

A tribute to 80s female rock

Experience a high-energy concert celebrating the iconic female rock stars of the 80s. This 6-piece band features talented musicians from NY and NJ with extensive experience in musical theater and high-profile tribute bands. Featuring unique arrangements and medleys, Simply the Best Show delivers a dynamic and unforgettable performance. Prepare to be captivated by the music of Tina Turner, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, Cyndi Lauper, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Heart, and Blondie. Don't miss this electrifying tribute to the powerful voices and groundbreaking music of 80s female rock! Tickets: $22-$52.

Friday, October 3 at 7pm

MOTOR CITY FEVER

A musical celebration of Motown

Motor City Fever, the national touring musical revue is an incredible Motown celebration. This amazing concert features dozens of legendary Motown hits and more performed by an incredibly talented cast who have shared the stage with some of the legends themselves. The cast is backed by an outstanding live band and the show features amazing costume changes. Motor City Fever features great Motown hits made famous by artists such as Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and more! Smooth vocals, tight harmonies and some great choreography straight from Detroit are what Motor City Fever is all about. Tickets: $22-$56.

Saturday, October 4 at 7pm

TICKET TO RIDE

An encore presentation of a lively Beatles tribute

Performing all songs in the original keys, and using vintage equipment, this Beatles tribute extravaganza is complete with costume changes and spot-on 3-part vocal harmonies. Voyage on an enjoyable and energetic “Musical History Tour” featuring classics such as “All My Lovin”, “Eight Days a Week”, “A Hard Day's Night,” and many more! Audiences are encouraged to sing, clap, and join in on all the high notes! Tickets: $22-$56.

Sunday, October 5 at 4pm

MEMORIES OF PATSY

A tribute to the legendary country star Patsy Cline

Relive the magic of a beloved classic country music icon with 'Memories of Patsy.' This celebrated tribute show captures the essence and spirit of the legendary Patsy Cline, honoring her timeless hits and unforgettable voice. Featuring classics such as "Crazy," "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "She's Got You," "Sweet Dreams," and many more. Get ready for a night of heartfelt melodies and unforgettable memories that will stay with you long after the show has ended! Tickets: $22-$52.

Friday, October 24 at 7pm

BIG YELLOW TAXI

The premier Joni Mitchell tribute band

Get ready to be transported on an intimate musical journey with Big Yellow Taxi, the premier Joni Mitchell tribute band. Dive deep into the extraordinary world of Joni Mitchell's music, from her early folk roots to her masterful pop and jazz-infused compositions. Big Yellow Taxi is an immersive exploration of Mitchell's musical intensity and genius. You'll hear all your favorites like "Big Yellow Taxi," "Both Sides Now," "A Case of You," and many more. Tickets: $22-$52.