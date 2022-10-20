Little Theatre Of Manchester Announces Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS

The caliente cast of Little Theatre of Manchester's In The Heights, will hit the historic Cheney Hall stage November 4 - 20, 2022. This Tony Award-winning Best Musical about family, community and life in Washington Heights features music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara AlegrÃ­a Hudes and was conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In The Heights tells the story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood: a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:p.m. November 4 - 20, 2022. Tickets for In The Heights start at $24 with discounts available for seniors, students, military, and groups. Tickets and show information are available at cheneyhall.org. Cheney Hall is located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT. There is plenty of free onsite parking.

The cast of this eagerly awaited Connecticut production will include Chris Correles as Unsavi, Carla Astudillo as Nina, Aneudy Corchado as Sonny, Dina Akell as Abuela Claudia,Rafael Sierra-Ledoux as Kevin, Aixa Couvertier-Nesmith as Camila, Julie Carvalho as Vanessa, Eric Clinton as Benny, Katie Corda as Daniela, Samantha Skeel as Carla, Robert Williams as Graffiti Pete, and Jonathan Escobar as Piragua Guy.

The ensemble will include Manny Morales, Emma Nunes, Jzeida Ortega, Katie Robidoux, John Segui-Velez, Deb Slezak, Cecilia Stallone, Bill Taylor, Amanda Urquhart, Lucas Veo and Billy Winter.

"In The Heights introduced the world to the singular voice that is Lin-Manuel Miranda. He would, of course, go on to create the Broadway sensation Hamilton, lend his talents to Disney classics like Moana and Encanto, shape numerous popular culture touchstones and inspire a new generation of artists" shared Dwayne Harris, Little Theatre of Manchester's executive director. "Now we welcome this critically acclaimed musical back home to Connecticut," he continued, " just twenty miles from the dorm rooms of Wesleyan where this groundbreaking musical was first written."

In The Heights will be directed by Jane Cerosky with choreography by Julliana Brown and music direction by Marc Sokolson.

The production feature scenic design by Shawn Procunair, costume design by Amanda Marie, sound design by Ron Schallack, and props/set dressing by Karen Snyder, Carol Eckert, and Ellie Stargardter. The Assistant Director will be Melissa Paul-Perez, Production Stage Manager will be Dan Pear, and Assistant Stage Manager will be Drusilla Carter.