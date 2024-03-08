Legacy Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring James Andreassi To Return for 4th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The spirits of Christmas will once again tread the boards at Branford's Legacy Theatre when A Christmas Carol returns to the historic venue for the production's fourth engagement.

Legacy Theatre's enchanting musical adaptation of the classic tale by Charles Dickens, adapted and directed by Artistic Director and co-founder Keely Baisden Knudsen, illuminates the journey of one Ebenezer Scrooge and his guided self-reflection amidst the Christmas Season in 1800s England. A Christmas Carol has pleasantly haunted generations of audiences around the globe, and Legacy invites audiences to make merry and ring in the holidays with their annual acclaimed rendition of the famous story. The fourth annual holiday engagement of Legacy Theatre's A Christmas Carol will run December 4-15, with performances Wednesdays through Sundays: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturday at 2pm & 7pm, Fridays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

James Andreassi, founder and artistic director emeritus of New Haven's renowned Elm Shakespeare Company, will also return to the production for the fourth year as Ebenezer Scrooge. Andreassi has performed at theatres across the country, from New York Theatre Workshop to American Repertory Theatre, Cleveland Playhouse to Long Wharf Theatre, and he also boasts an impressive teaching resume at universities such as Yale and Quinnipiac. Of his past performances in the role, it was said that "James Andreassi is great from the moment he takes the stage, and he makes Scrooge's transformation from a miser to a generous man feel natural and believable" (Zander Opper, Talkin' Broadway).

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now and can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm on non-performance days. For a full schedule of Box Office hours and performances, please visit Legacy's website. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road.