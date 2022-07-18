Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Legacy Theatre Playwrights Circle to Present Festival Of New Plays This Month

From full length plays to one-acts, and even a handful of 10-minute pieces, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

Legacy Theatre Playwrights Circle to Present Festival Of New Plays This Month

On Sunday, July 24th, the Legacy Theatre Playwrights Circle will present a Festival of New Plays featuring work from Circle members Kate Gill, Allan Appel, Laura Thoma, Julie Fitzpatrick, Zeb Appel, Diana Insolio, Toby Armour, and Emma Palzere-Rae.

From full length plays to one-acts, and even a handful of 10-minute pieces, there is sure to be something for everyone. The Festival will take place over the course of the day from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and the schedule can be found on Legacy's website.

Tickets are FREE, but reservations are required, and donations are appreciated!





Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You