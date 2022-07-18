Legacy Theatre Playwrights Circle to Present Festival Of New Plays This Month

On Sunday, July 24th, the Legacy Theatre Playwrights Circle will present a Festival of New Plays featuring work from Circle members Kate Gill, Allan Appel, Laura Thoma, Julie Fitzpatrick, Zeb Appel, Diana Insolio, Toby Armour, and Emma Palzere-Rae.

From full length plays to one-acts, and even a handful of 10-minute pieces, there is sure to be something for everyone. The Festival will take place over the course of the day from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and the schedule can be found on Legacy's website.

Tickets are FREE, but reservations are required, and donations are appreciated!