LIGHTS OF BROADWAY Pride Gala Benefits Triangle Community Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Josie & Tony's Italian Deli and Supper Club will present the Lights of Broadway Pride Gala on Thursday, May 29, 2025, a spectacular evening celebrating the LGBTQ+ community while benefiting Norwalk’s Triangle Community Center (TCC).

The event kicks off at 7:00 PM with a cocktail reception, followed by a four-course sit-down dinner curated by Executive Chef Marcelo Flores, with premium wine pairings selected by award-winning sommelier and owner Joshua Mesnik. Guests will also enjoy an open bar throughout the night.

Entertainment will be headlined by Broadway stars, including performances from:

Emily Klein (Parade)

Raissa Katona Bennett (Phantom of the Opera)

Craig Rubano (Les Misérables, The Scarlet Pimpernel)

Edwin Sutton (Sasha Pierce Davenport)

Music Director, Mark Janus (Les Misérables National Tour)

The evening will feature a live and silent auction offering exclusive luxury experiences and unique items — including a guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi, donated by wine sponsor Hampton Water. Also included in the auction is a VIP wine tasting and cave tour at Schramsberg Vineyards in Sonoma, a painting by fashion designer Christian Siriano, an "Impossible NYC Reservation" at a West Village hotspot, and 2 tickets to see the NY Knicks or NY Rangers at Madison Square Garden in a private members-only suite.

Link to auction page: https://ctpridecenter.org/events/lightsofbroadway/

Patron Tickets are priced at $500, which includes admission to an exclusive after-party. Less than 10 seats remain available to the public — immediate booking is suggested. Details for the after-party will be available soon.

"The most vulnerable in our community are under attack at the federal level and we're facing challenges locally," said Rachel Simon, Executive Director at Triangle Community Center (TCC). She continued, "We've had programs canceled by community partners complying with executive orders, we're welcoming new neighbors who are fleeing unsafe states to find gender-affirming care, and working to be sure that TCC remains steadfast, safe, and supportive. We're seeing real stressors impacting our community and we're working hard to support queer joy at this time. We're so grateful to be partnering with our neighbors at Josie & Tony's to creatively meet these needs."

Comments