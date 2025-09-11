LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES and More Set for David Geffen School of Drama at Yale 2025–26 Season

The season will feature Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Utopia, and Is God Is.
David Geffen School of Drama at Yale (James Bundy, Elizabeth Ware Parker Dean) will present its 2025–26 season, comprised of three fully produced plays created by professional artists and managers in training. Tickets are now on sale for all productions and are priced at $10 for students and $15 for the general public.
By Christopher Hampton
From the novel by Choderlos de Laclos
Directed by Destyne R. Miller
October 18–24, Yale Repertory Theatre
Opening the season will be Christopher Hampton’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses, directed by Destyne R. Miller. Set in the glittering world of 18th-century French aristocracy, the play follows former lovers turned conspirators, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, as they weaponize seduction and betrayal in a dangerous game of desire and power. The cast will include Hiếu Ngọc Bùi, Jeremy Fuentes, Yishan Hao, Amrith Jayan, Nancy Kimball, Sarah Lo, Gretta Marston, and Henita Telo. The creative team features scenic design by Richard Lee, costume design by Caleb Krieg, lighting design by Amanda Burtness, sound design by Constant Dzah, projection design by Jae Lee, dramaturgy by Georgia Petersen, technical direction by Sean Blue, and fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy. Stage management is by Whitney Renell Roy.
By Mikhail Durnenkov
Translated by Sasha Dugdale
Directed by Andreas Andreou
November 15–21, Iseman Theater
In the early days of post-Soviet Russia, a former Moscow barman is offered the chance to resurrect his beloved Utopia. As he recruits his estranged wife and son to help restore the shabby nightclub, the question looms: once lost, can paradise ever be found again?
By Aleshea Harris
Directed by Jasmine Brooks
January 24–30, University Theatre
Closing the season will be Aleshea Harris’s award-winning play Is God Is, directed by Jasmine Brooks. After the death of their mother, twin sisters Racine and Anaia set out on an epic cross-country journey of righteous revenge. Inspired by spaghetti westerns and the Afropunk movement, the play is a darkly funny modern myth.
Performances will be staged at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street), Iseman Theater (1156 Chapel Street), and University Theatre (222 York Street), depending on the production. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for the general public, and are available at drama.yale.edu/productions, by phone at (203) 432-1234, or in person at the Box Office at 1120 Chapel Street.
