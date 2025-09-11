LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES and More Set for David Geffen School of Drama at Yale 2025–26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



David Geffen School of Drama at Yale (James Bundy, Elizabeth Ware Parker Dean) will present its 2025–26 season, comprised of three fully produced plays created by professional artists and managers in training. Tickets are now on sale for all productions and are priced at $10 for students and $15 for the general public.

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

By Christopher Hampton

From the novel by Choderlos de Laclos

Directed by Destyne R. Miller

October 18–24, Yale Repertory Theatre

Opening the season will be Christopher Hampton’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses, directed by Destyne R. Miller. Set in the glittering world of 18th-century French aristocracy, the play follows former lovers turned conspirators, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, as they weaponize seduction and betrayal in a dangerous game of desire and power. The cast will include Hiếu Ngọc Bùi, Jeremy Fuentes, Yishan Hao, Amrith Jayan, Nancy Kimball, Sarah Lo, Gretta Marston, and Henita Telo. The creative team features scenic design by Richard Lee, costume design by Caleb Krieg, lighting design by Amanda Burtness, sound design by Constant Dzah, projection design by Jae Lee, dramaturgy by Georgia Petersen, technical direction by Sean Blue, and fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy. Stage management is by Whitney Renell Roy.

UTOPIA

By Mikhail Durnenkov

Translated by Sasha Dugdale

Directed by Andreas Andreou

November 15–21, Iseman Theater

In the early days of post-Soviet Russia, a former Moscow barman is offered the chance to resurrect his beloved Utopia. As he recruits his estranged wife and son to help restore the shabby nightclub, the question looms: once lost, can paradise ever be found again?

IS GOD IS

By Aleshea Harris

Directed by Jasmine Brooks

January 24–30, University Theatre

Closing the season will be Aleshea Harris’s award-winning play Is God Is, directed by Jasmine Brooks. After the death of their mother, twin sisters Racine and Anaia set out on an epic cross-country journey of righteous revenge. Inspired by spaghetti westerns and the Afropunk movement, the play is a darkly funny modern myth.

Ticket Information

Performances will be staged at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street), Iseman Theater (1156 Chapel Street), and University Theatre (222 York Street), depending on the production. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for the general public, and are available at drama.yale.edu/productions, by phone at (203) 432-1234, or in person at the Box Office at 1120 Chapel Street.