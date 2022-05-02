Kevin James Comes to the Warner Theatre This Month

The Warner Theatre has announced that comedian Kevin James is returning to the Warner on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 8 pm. This performance was originally scheduled for June 2020, all original tickets are valid for the new date.

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom. The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James also starred in and executive produced the sitcom Kevin Can Wait for Sony Television and CBS.

To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.