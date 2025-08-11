KILLER QUEEN – A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Comes To Warner Theatre This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The music of Queen will rock the Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium when Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen takes the stage for one night only on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Hailed as the “Worldwide Best Tribute Band,” Killer Queen has sold out arenas across the globe with its pitch-perfect vocals, electrifying musicianship, and theatrical stage presence. Lead singer Patrick Myers delivers an uncanny portrayal of Freddie Mercury, channeling the energy and charisma that defined Queen’s legendary live performances.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” said Myers. “That first show changed my life. The concerts grew and grew and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It’s been quite a surreal ride.”

The band’s career includes recreating Queen’s harmonies for a chart-topping collaboration with Fatboy Slim and headlining at iconic venues including Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Austin City Limits. BBC Radio 1 has called them “The Kings Of musical impersonators,” while The Scotsman raved, “The performance was scarily real… Brilliant.”

Audiences can expect an epic setlist of Queen’s greatest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Don’t Stop Me Now, Somebody to Love, and more.

Tickets start at $46 and are on sale now at warnertheatre.org or by calling (860) 489-7180 x1.