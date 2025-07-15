KC & The Sunshine Band to Perform at The Palace Theater in October

On Friday, October 10, 2025, break out your boogie shoes and head to the Palace Theater to party with KC & The Sunshine Band, celebrating over 50 years of making booties shake. The iconic band has given a voice to a generation, helped define an entire culture, and continue to make an impact today.



With over five decades of success, the group, led by Harry Wayne “KC” Casey, has been in a state of constant renewal in their niche of cultural relevancy–thanks in part to their music being featured in numerous motion picture soundtracks, television shows and national advertising campaigns.



KC and The Sunshine Band formed in 1973 with one single purpose: to create instant happiness through music — and the group has done just that, topping the charts with singles including “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Get Down Tonight,” and “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty,” tallying worldwide sales of over 100 million, and receiving numerous awards. In 2013, KC was honored with two distinct Lifetime Achievement Awards, made several television appearances and earned a new star on the Palm Springs Walk of Fame in his home state of Florida, which accompanies his previously awarded national recognition of a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. KC and The Sunshine Band continue to tour heavily throughout the U.S. and internationally, as well as collaborate and appear with other superstars.



Harry Wayne Casey (KC for short) got his start while working at the record store at TK Records in Hialeah, FL, where he often made deliveries and completed other odd jobs, hoping to be able to spend time in the studio after hours for free. There, he met Henry Stone, and in 1973, signed a contract with TK and formed KC and The Sunshine Band”. The result was the development of a unique fusion of Caribbean, R&B and funk music dubbed the “Miami sound” — a sound that grabbed the hearts and minds of listeners and compelled them to get out of their seats and onto the dance floor!

