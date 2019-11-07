Jeffrey Tambor Will Present A Personal Monologue Showcase At Ridgefield Playhouse

Be a part of the creative process! Come see the final class of Jeffery Tambor's Creative Workshop "Performing Your Life- The Art of the Personal Monologue." A free student showcase on stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse Friday, November 22 at 7:30pm. See students perform the monologues they have worked on over the course of the past 6 weeks, with Mr. Tambor providing notes and direction. Come see your friends in this creative process, or get an inside look into this class - which will be starting up again in January 2020. Jeffrey Tambor has created some of the most iconic characters in television history from "The Larry Sanders Show's" Hank Kingsley to "Arrested Development's" George and Oscar Bluth to "Transparent's" Maura Pfefferman. Throughout his career, Tambor has developed a unique teaching style based on his own artistic philosophy. He is co-owner of Skylight Bookstore in Los Angeles and also is the author of his popular memoir Are You Anybody? He created and hosts the podcast "Acting Schmacting."

"All art is personal. This is why we are calling this creative workshop 'Performing your Life'," explains Tambor. "We want all types of artists in the classroom - actors, writers, directors. In this first six-week session, we will explore through the art of the personal monologue how to get more authentic, ENJOY and rediscover play and freedom in our work: whether it be acting, writing or directing. And hopefully kick fear and worry out of the building. This is why we started as artists because it was so enjoyable, freeing and well...exhilarating."

Tambor has been a teacher for nearly forty years, teaching acting at Wayne State University, Beverly Hills Playhouse, Santa Monica Playhouse, SXSW and the American Program Bureau lectures series. Students rave about their experience saying things such as:

"Jeffrey and his workshop brought the joy of acting back into my life. Through his guidance, I was able to shed the weighted cloak of technique - and release my imagination into the NOW." __ Lawrence Clark (Director, Three Days With Dad)

"Jeffrey is a brilliant actor; that has been long-been established. But as a teacher and 'curator' of actors and artists, he is remarkable. I never had a teacher like him. He was probing, funny, and stunningly incisive in locating what it was that may be in your way - as he puts it "what's stopping you." __Michael Laskin (Actor | Writer | Instructor)

"Jeffrey develops many tools for his students to use including imagination, self-examination, and finding that unexpected choice. His no-nonsense, "just do it" advice along with reminders to be a person, a real, whole authentic person, are priceless tools for a creative life." __ Leslie Zemeckis (Actress | Producer - Behind the Burly Q, Bound by Flesh, Mabel, Mabel, Tiger Trainer)





