Jeffrey Tambor Will Host A Creative Workshop At Ridgefield Playhouse

Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor ("The Larry Sanders Show," "Arrested Development," "Transparent") is bringing his 6-week creative workshop, Performing Your Life: The Art of the Personal Monologue to The Ridgefield Playhouse, Tuesdays, 7-10pm, October 15 - November 19. Over the past four decades, Tambor has been an inspiration both on and off-screen, bringing many iconic characters to life while cultivating a uniquely personal approach to his craft. Tambor's workshop guides actors, writers and directors through the art of the personal monologue in a hands-on exploration of process. This empowering class focuses on identifying and conquering the fears that keep us from trusting our own creative voices. The class culminates with a performance on November 22 on The Playhouse stage, starring some of the students of the class showcasing the monologues they have worked on. Students will walk away from this workshop with a five-minute monologue - perfect for an audition -- as they move on with more courage, confidence and creativity in their career. This workshop is part of Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series with support from Reliance Merchant Services. Scholarships are available through the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund.

"All art is personal. This is why we are calling this creative workshop 'Performing your Life'," explains Tambor. "We want all types of artists in the classroom - actors, writers, directors. In this first six-week session, we will explore through the art of the personal monologue how to get more authentic, ENJOY and rediscover play and freedom in our work: whether it be acting, writing or directing. And hopefully kick fear and worry out of the building. This is why we started as artists because it was so enjoyable, freeing and well...exhilarating."

Tambor has been a teacher for nearly forty years, teaching acting at Wayne State University, Beverly Hills Playhouse, Santa Monica Playhouse, SXSW and the American Program Bureau lectures series.

Jeffrey Tambor has created some of the most iconic characters in television history from The Larry Sanders Show's Hank Kingsley to Arrested Development's George and Oscar Bluth to Transparent's Maura Pfefferman. Throughout his career, Tambor has developed a unique teaching style based on his own artistic philosophy. He is co-owner of Skylight Bookstore in Los Angeles and is also the author of his popular memoir Are You Anybody. He created and hosts the podcast "Acting Schmacting."

To register ($450) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or, to learn more, go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





