Jeff Dunham To Perform At Mohegan Sun Arena For ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Tour

Legendary stand-up comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will be returning to Mohegan Sun Arena this Summer for show on Saturday, July 12th at 8:00pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, Comedy fans can purchase tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, April 26th.

Dunham has performed live in front of over 7.7 million people across 1,500+ performances between June 2007 through June 2024. He's completed a total of nine international tours with shows in more than 20 different countries, including (but not limited to): Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, and also South Africa, where he's the highest-selling international comedian of all time.

Beyond the stage, Dunham has also filmed 12 record-breaking comedy specials, and currently holds three of the top-five highest-rated programs on Comedy Central. Of those specials, Minding the Monsters (2012) and Controlled Chaos (2011) were the network's most viewed specials of their respective years, while 2008's Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special remains Comedy Central's highest rated program of all time. His 2019 Netflix special Beside Himself, still ranks in the top five most watched among all Netflix Comedy Specials. All-in, his specials have garnered nearly 2.5 billion views across all digital and broadcast platforms.

Dunham is also an avid car collector whose extensive agglomeration includes the Lost In Space chariots from both the original TV series and current Netflix series; the Batmobile from 1992's Batman Returns; and a replica from the same mold of the 1966 Batmobile from the original Batman TV series. Both Dunham and pieces of his collection have been regular guests on Jay Leno's Garage.

