Janet Dacal, Herb Newsome and More Star in Cin Martinez's MOONLIGHTERS Presented by TheaterWorks Hartford

TheaterWorks Hartford is currently streaming Moonlighters by Hartford playwright Cin Martinez on demand through June 25, 2021. Directed by Drama Desk-nominee Jenn Thompson (The Mint's Conflict and Women Without Men), Moonlighters is a futuristic, workplace story centering a female friendship, full of cariño. It is the 4th play in The WORKshop Series, a developmental program at TheaterWorks Hartford that supports new works and new voices. Moonlighters is not open for review.



In Moonlighters, something's not quite right in the overworked offices of Social Services: the boss is hearing things, the referral officer is advocating for a murderer, long-time colleagues are at each other's throats, and Nueva, the new recruit, is a casualty of the agency's biggest failure. Nueva's mission to improve a system that has lost its human touch unearths information that threatens an important new relationship and forces her to confront the cost of forgiveness.

Making their TheaterWorks Hartford debuts are cast members Janet Dacal (National Tour, The Band's Visit), Herb Newsome (HartBeat's Riding the Turnpike), Maribel Martinez (New York Theatre Workshop's Artistic Instigators), Julian Remulla (Oregon Shakespeare Festival, many), and Monica Rae Summers Gonzalez (Cherry Lane's The Siblings Play).

Eric Ort, TheaterWorks Hartford Artistic Producer, remarked, "TheaterWorks Hartford is growing its commitment to new play development. In keeping with the tradition of regional theaters supporting and uplifting the talent in our region, we're exploring a mentorship program for playwrights that brings outside connection and experience to creators in our community. With Moonlighters, we matched talented playwright Cin Martinez with James Anthony Tyler, recipient of the 3rd Annual Horton Foote Playwriting Award. Cin also worked closely with dramaturg, Daphnie Sicre, in shaping the relationships and structure of the play. Cin has a fresh, confident voice. We are so excited to support the development of her work."

Moonlighters is currently streaming through June 25, 2021. Tickets, priced at $25 or $20.21 for monthly memberships, can be purchased online at www.twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.

In these uncertain times, TheaterWorks Hartford believes in and is committed to supporting developmental pieces in progress. While audiences know TheaterWorks for producing important contemporary stories, this season the theater is also supporting playwrights, new works and new voices. The current 2020-2021 season includes 11 productions ­­- 5 are a part of The WORKshop Series. Moonlighters is the 8th play in the 2020-2021 Season.