Jacob G. Padrón To Conclude Tenure At Long Wharf Theatre Following 2025–26 Season

Long Wharf Theatre Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón––who has been with the company since February of 2019––will conclude his role following the 2025–2026 season, leaving behind a lasting legacy that positions the theatre for a vibrant new chapter.

During his tenure, Padrón guided Long Wharf Theatre through a period of reinvention, reimagining its producing model to expand reach, foster sustainability, and strengthen ties to New Haven's diverse communities. Under his leadership, the theatre has earned national recognition, including his designation as Person of the Year by The National Theatre Conference, and a landmark $1 million Mellon Foundation grant to advance equity and artistic programming. Long Wharf Theatre has presented work across 26 venues in seven cities, reaching new audiences while maintaining artistic excellence.

In the past year alone under Padrón's leadership, two-thirds of Long Wharf Theatre's overall audience were first-time attendees, a 44% increase in new patrons year over year.

“Jacob's leadership has transformed Long Wharf Theatre into a truly forward-looking institution,” said Jenny Carrillo, Chair of Long Wharf Theatre's Board of Directors. “His vision, commitment to artistic excellence and fierce dedication to the New Haven community and the future of regional theater have set the stage for an exciting next chapter. We are deeply grateful for his accomplishments and proud of the strong foundation he leaves behind for the entire Long Wharf Theatre team.”

“It has been an honor to serve as the fifth Artistic Director of Long Wharf Theatre. Working with this talented team and the incredible community in New Haven has been a blessing I'll carry with me forever, said Jacob G. Padrón. “Long Wharf Theatre belongs to the people and I'm proud of the work we've accomplished together – from reinventing our producing model that was built on 60 years of innovation, to reaching new audiences and fostering new partnerships. I look forward to celebrating this next season with the artists, staff and audiences who make this organization a shining example of the power of regional theater for the entire industry.”

The announcement follows the recent appointment of Meredith Suttles as Managing Director, whose expertise in operations and organizational growth positions the theatre for continued stability and expansion in its 61st year. Padrón will remain in his role through the 2025–2026 season to support a smooth leadership transition and ensure continuity of the theatre's artistic programming.

“Jacob's artistic vision and fearless leadership have redefined what Long Wharf Theatre can be, not only for our community here in New Haven, but for The National Theatre field,” said Meredith Suttles, Managing Director, Long Wharf Theatre. “His ability to innovate while remaining deeply rooted in the values of collaboration and equity has been truly inspiring. As we look ahead, I am excited to build on the strong foundation Jacob has created, ensuring that Long Wharf Theatre continues to thrive, grow and connect with audiences in bold new ways.”

Over the past seven years, Padrón ensured Long Wharf Theatre served as a bold example of what's possible when theatre leads with courage and imagination. He directed an acclaimed production of the musical She Loves Me featuring a multi-racial cast; launched Black Trans Women at the Center, the first national festival dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black trans women; created The Lab to incubate bold new work; and produced acclaimed productions and partnerships with leading companies including TheaterWorks Hartford, NAATCO, Woolly Mammoth, and Alliance Theatre. He guided the pandemic-era One City, Many Stages initiative, bringing theatre into parks and virtual spaces, and launched the Artistic Congress with the Yale Schwarzman Center, featuring luminaries such as Anna Deavere Smith, Luis Alfaro, and Dominique Morisseau.

From starting his journey at Long Wharf Theatre with the world premiere of Ricardo Pérez González's On the Grounds of Belonging to spotlighting rising stars like Mason Alexander Park, Padrón leaves a legacy of partnership and possibility that has reshaped and influenced the American theatre field.