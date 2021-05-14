Jackie Burns, Joe Cassidy, Dee Roscioli, Ben Clark & More Announced for Goodspeed by the River Summer Series

Goodspeed by the River is back - and it's bigger and better than ever! All summer long Goodspeed Musicals will offer up a series of musical performances that are sure to entertain. This highly anticipated return to live events promises to bring families a safe, fun, song-filled Goodspeed experience! From rousing classic rock concerts to song-filled evenings with Broadway performers to concert presentations of exciting new musicals - all under a tent alongside the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Conn. - there is something for everyone to enjoy. Rain or shine, make it another special day at Goodspeed with live music under the big top! Goodspeed by the River will be presented by Community Health Center, Inc..

The summer will be electric when new and exciting musical events created just for Goodspeed fill a big tent situated along the Connecticut River. Visitors are invited to bring a picnic and enjoy the Goodspeed lawn before or after the show. This year's series will include Turn Back Time: Ben & Dee Rock the 70s, 80s and Beyond - a rousing classic rock-infused concert starring Ben Clark and Dee Roscioli followed by two acts in repertory. Alternating nights will be the spirited Bennett & Babs: The Songs of Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand featuring Broadway actors Jackie Burns and Joe Cassidy and the delightful Ambassador of Love: a Celebration of Pearl Bailey featuring Broadway and Goodspeed alumna Rashidra Scott. Ambassador of Love will play an extended run and continue in repertory with Together Again: Max & Celeste Sing Their Broadway Favorites, an upbeat evening of Broadway tunes performed by stars of Goodspeed's hit new musical Passing Through, Max Chernin and Celeste Rose. Next will be the rollicking Johnny and The Devil's Box, a concert version of the new musical showcasing a selection of tunes led by the show's writer/performer Douglas Waterbury-Tieman joined by singer Annabelle Fox and a sizzling bluegrass band. More to be announced soon!

Goodspeed by the River summer series which begins June 10 and runs through Labor Day, will include:

Turn Back Time: Ben & Dee Rock the 70s 80s and Beyond

(June 10 - June 20) Singer-songwriter Ben Clark (The Circus in Winter) and Wicked's Dee Roscioli are back together at Goodspeed and ready to rock the tent with an acoustic set full of hits. Classic rock takes center stage with songs from the Eagles, Beatles, Bonnie Raitt and Elton John. Throw in a few mashups like You're No Good/Heard it Through the Grapevine along with songs from Ben's latest musicals and you'll get an eclectic jam to celebrate the first live event of the summer!

Ambassador of Love: a Celebration of Pearl Bailey

(June 22 - July 18) Spend a joyful evening with Broadway and Goodspeed favorite, Rashidra Scott (Anything Goes), as she celebrates the one and only Pearl Bailey. Scott gives a powerhouse performance belting the songs that made Pearl Bailey famous and sharing the stories behind them. It's a lively tribute packed with favorites like "St. Louis Blues," "Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart," "Legalize My Name" and many more for all to enjoy.

Ambassador of Love: a Celebration of Pearl Bailey has Music Direction by Michael O. Mitchell and is Directed by T. Oliver Reid

Bennett & Babs: The Songs of Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand

(June 23 - July 4) Broadway favorites Jackie Burns (Wicked) and Joe Cassidy (Waitress) take the stage in tribute to two of the greatest performers of our time - Barbra Streisand and Tony Bennett. In an evening filled with classics like "The Way We Were", "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and "Don't Rain on My Parade", you'll also be enchanted by the stories behind the music. Song after song, hit after hit, Bennett & Babs is a love letter to the American Songbook.

Together Again: Max & Celeste Sing Their Broadway Favorites

(July 7 - July 18) Stars of Goodspeed's hit new musical Passing Through reunite for an exciting evening of song featuring musical theater favorites from the Golden Age to Sondheim to recent Tony-winning hits. Max Chernin and Celeste Rose tell their story of how two random roommates became lifelong friends whose lives continually bring them Together Again. This upbeat evening of Broadway tunes is an ode to the special and unique bond that only best friends share.

Johnny and The Devil's Box: In Concert

(July 22- August 1) Wielding his fiery fiddle, composer/performer Douglas Waterbury-Tieman is joined by Annabelle Fox and a sizzling bluegrass band for a concert version of the foot-stompin' new musical Johnny and the Devil's Box. Everything is on the line when Johnny - the best fiddler around - is challenged to a battle of the bows by the devil himself. With one foot in the Georgia Mountains and one foot in the Grand Ole Opry these songs will stir your soul.

Goodspeed by the River performances will be Tuesday through Sundays at 7pm with Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm.

Additional events will be announced soon.

"Imagine a warm summer evening outdoors at Goodspeed listening to show tunes and stories - old and new - and the joy of experiencing live performances and music once again" shared Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton.

"We believe that performing outdoors will be the perfect bridge to getting all of us back into the theatre. For that we will need to wait a little longer and use this time to have a glorious summer outdoors. We hope you'll join us." she added.

Tickets per event will be $45. Special Offer: Buy tickets for 3 or more events and save $5 per ticket! Tickets are available now to Goodspeed Members and Donors. Tickets will go on sale to the public on May 20 and will only be available through the Box Office at (860) 873-8668 open Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm.

Goodspeed follows state and CDC guidelines for safety. Below are just a few of the ways we're keeping you safe.

This event takes place in a tent in the Goodspeed parking lot. For safety reasons, they are limiting capacity and will allow space between parties.

Distancing will be maintained within the tent by leaving empty seats between each party. From June 10 to July 4, there will be two empty seats between parties. From July 7 to September 5, there will be one empty seat between parties. Empty seats will be clearly labeled.

No physical tickets will be used, instead guests will be emailed a confirmation and will check in upon arrival at the tent.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances and at portable restrooms.

The Goodspeed lawn will be accessible for picnics before or after the show.

A complete list of audience guidelines, seating plan, timed entry and event information can be found at goodspeed.org