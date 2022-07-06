Individual Tickets and Group Sales Now Available for Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More

Playhouse on Park will present an incredible lineup of programming in their 2022-23 Season. Individual tickets are now on sale for their Main Stage Series, Theatre for Young Audiences Series, Comedy Nights, and stop/time dance theater (the Playhouse's resident dance company).



The theme of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season is Perseverance; this season will highlight fighters and survivors. Come to the Playhouse for a series of stories that will move you, and characters who battle to persevere. Season 14 Main Stage Productions will include; LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL by Lanie Robertson, FENCES by August Wilson, INDECENT by Paula Vogel, WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher (World Premiere!), and BANDSTAND; music by Richard Oberacker, book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker. Season 14 Main Stage Subscriptions are available at a 20% savings!



Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audiences series includes; A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS, running December 10 - 30, 2022. Music by Douglas J. Cohen, lyrics by Tome Toce, book by Robert Owens Scott; conceived and originally directed by Bruce Colville. Next up is DANDELION (World Premiere!), adapted from the children's book by Don Freeman. Book and lyrics by Joan Ross Sorkin, with music by Mary Liz McNamara. DANDELION will run April 25 - May 14, 2023. Field trips are available for these productions!



Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group (PTG) Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre year-round, including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theatre for Young Audience Series, which is part of their Literature Alive Field Trip Program; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more.



Student/Senior/Military discounts are available, as well as Group Rates. For information on Season 14 Comedy Nights, stop/time dance theater, Playwrights on Park, and special events, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org or call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.