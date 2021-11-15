IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE COCKTAIL Comes to Milford

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc. brings its new holiday musical revue "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Cocktails" to the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford for two performances, December 10 an 17.

"It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Cocktails" is a musical holiday 'party' hosted by Victoria Sautee in celebration of the season. Featuring favorite holiday songs performed by Sautee's special guests The Make Merry Merry-Makers, the show also includes the cocktail stylings of Mr. Dazzle, a visit from Dick and Jane, games, prizes and more.

Victoria Sautee is the whimsical and outrageous character described by herself as "the Martha Stewart of camp."

"We're inviting audiences to bring their own cocktails and snacks and gather with friends for a fun-filled evening of holiday songs and fun," said co-producer Bert Bernardi. "Victoria is the perfect hostess, like your favorite Auntie," he added.

For audience safety, the capacity of the Milford Arts Council, the MAC has been reduced and audiences must wear face masks when moving through the building or while not eating or drinking. The show is recommended for adult audiences.

"It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Cocktails" plays two performances, Friday December 10 & 17 at 7:30pm. The Milford Arts Council, The MAC is located on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. Free parking is available in all train depot lots. All seats are $30.00 and available at www.pantochino.com