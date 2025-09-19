INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP to Open at Ivoryton Playhouse in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ivoryton Playhouse will stage Kate Forgette’s comedy Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help October 2–26, 2025. Set in 1973 Boston, the play follows 19-year-old Linda O’Shea as she balances family drama, newfound love, and a scandal sparked by a wayward conversation about “the birds and the bees.” Directed by Jacqueline Hubbard, the female-driven comedy celebrates family, resilience, and the humor found in life’s messiest moments.

Set in 1973 Boston, the play follows 19-year-old Linda O’Shea as she navigates the leap from high school to college. Caught between dreams of freedom with her scruffy boyfriend Buzz and the demands of family life, Linda must contend with her mischievous younger sister Becky, her strong-willed father Michael, her kind but distracted mother Jo, and her outspoken feminist Aunt Terri. When Linda innocently explains “the birds and the bees” to Becky and their parish priest overhears, the O’Sheas suddenly find themselves in the middle of a scandal that forces them to outwit the priest, dodge a nosy neighbor, and rediscover that nothing is more sacred than family.

“This play spoke to me right away,” said Hubbard. “The older we get, the more we realize those teenage ‘end of the world’ moments become the stories we laugh about and treasure for the rest of our lives. Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help captures that perfectly.”

The creative team for the production will include Starlet Jacobs (scenic design), Shyloh-Symone Bailey (audio engineering and sound design), Autum Casey (lighting design), Kat Schorn (props design), and Liz Saylor and Sean Spina (costume design). James Joseph Clark will serve as stage manager.

The cast will feature Rod Brogan, Rebecka Jones, Amber Quick, Maggie Hamel, and Autumn Eliza Sheffy. All Equity actors appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Ticketing Information

Performances will take place Wednesdays at 2 p.m.; Thursdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. The production runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission and is recommended for all ages.

Ivoryton Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton, CT. Tickets are available at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at (860) 767-7318.

About Ivoryton Playhouse

Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theater on the Connecticut Shoreline, recognized for its exceptional productions and commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.