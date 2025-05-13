IMMIGRANT STORIES: LUIS REYES Comes To The Palace Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Palace Theater's Immigrant Stories series will continue Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. with Luis Reyes' inspirational story of a family forging a new life in the USA. The series is a live storytelling series featuring compelling first-person accounts of courage and resilience. Born in the USA, where every opportunity felt endless on one hand and yet impossible to grasp on the other, Luis Reyes has had “the privilege of living what all immigrant parents dream of for their children, and that is paving the pathway to freedom.”

Reyes' journey was uniquely shaped by the fact both of his parents were immigrants. As he was growing up, his understanding of feeling safe evolved beyond its dictionary definition — in addition to the challenges and triumphs of his Dominican heritage, he also faced the personal obstacle of hearing loss at an early age. While he learned to deal with this condition, he did not let him define him. Instead, it became a catalyst for personal growth and inner strength.

Reyes' story is one of optimism. His positive energy is contagious as he shares his experiences, working to transcend the challenges of being a minority, growing up in poverty, and having a hearing disability, becoming the first in his family to attend college, graduating with a Physical Therapist Assistant degree. He learned to embrace his unique perspective on the world and found new ways to connect with others, drawing on empathy, resilience, and the power of self-preservation to overcome adversity. Luis has worked for Peak Physical Therapy since 2023.

Tickets are FREE but reservations are required and can be made at the Box Office: 203-346-2000.

