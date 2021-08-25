Historic Sherman Playhouse Reopens With A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART TWO

The Sherman Players return to their home, onstage at the historic Sherman Playhouse, this September with 'A Doll's House, Part Two' by Lucas Hnath.

After a delay of nearly two years, The Sherman Players are thrilled to finally present this modern classic. The story follows Nora, who in the final scene of Henrik Ibsen's classic A Doll's House makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children. A door slams. The curtain falls on a stunned audience.

Lucas Hnath continues Nora's story in this intriguing play with a decidedly modern perspective. Fifteen years have passed when there's a knock on that same door. Why is Nora back-and what will her return mean to those she left behind? Hnath's new take on this Ibsen classic explores gender roles and societal expectations through the eyes of a woman mired in an era for which she is simply too exceptional. Sherman Players Artistic Director, Matt Austin, says of the production, 'I'm thrilled to have this play finally on our stage. This is not your grandmother's Ibsen. This play is smart, funny and so timely. I can't wait to reintroduce Nora to a brand new generation'.

The cast includes local favorites, Alicia Dempster as Nora, Joe Harding as Torvlad, Meg Jones as Ann-Marie and Desirae Kelley as Emmy. Direction by Michael Schaner. Stage Manged by Heather Haneman. Produced by Steve Stott. Set & Lighting Design by7 Al Chiappetta. Costumes by Terry Hawley.

'A Doll's House, Part Two' will be presented on the mainstage at the Sherman Playhouse September 17th, 18th, 25th, Oct. 1st, 2nd,8th & 9th at 8pm, with 2pm matinees on September 26th, Oct. 2nd, 3rd & 9th. All performances at 8pm. Tickets are $24 and can be purchased by going to www.shermanplayhouse.org.

For the safety of our audience and performers, The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. Questions can be directed at info@shermanplayers.org.