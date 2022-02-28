Harvey Fierstein to Appear in Conversation at The Ridgefield Playhouse

Harvey Fierstein's voice is a star in its own right, and in his new book "I Was Better Last Night: A Memoir," that voice comes across on every delightful page.

On March 15th at 7:30pm, Harvey will bring the book to life on stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse, in a conversation with fellow Ridgefield resident, New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast. These two witty and talented artists will share stories, take questions and go in depth on Harvey's new book, their careers and any other topic that inspires them in the moment. Whatever the topic, expect a warm and vivid discussion between Ridgefield neighbors on their hometown stage.

All ticket holders will receive a copy of the book upon entry. Following the interview, there will be an audience Q&A.

Harvey Fierstein's legendary career has transported him from community theater in Brooklyn, to the lights of Broadway, to the absurd excesses of Hollywood and back. He's received accolades and awards for acting in and/or writing an incredible string of hit plays, films, and TV shows: Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, Mrs. Doubtfire, Independence Day, Cheers, La Cage Aux Folles, Torch Song Trilogy, Newsies, and Kinky Boots. While he has never shied away from the spotlight, Mr. Fierstein says that even those closest to him have never heard most of the tales revealed in these wildly entertaining pages. Don't miss the opportunity to get up close and personal with this one-of-a-kind performer!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($59.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT