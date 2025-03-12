Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks Hartford Will Partner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks Hartford will join Mayor of Hartford Arunan Arulampalam and Executive Director of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce Julio Concepción for a press conference on Wednesday, March 19 at 10:00am to announce a historic partnership between the two organizations for their 25/26 seasons.

The press conference will take place at TheaterWorks Hartford (233 Pearl St., Hartford). Mayor Arunan Arulampalam and Executive Director of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce Julio Concepción will join Artistic Directors Rob Ruggiero and Melia Bensussen to talk more about the details of the partnership and the impact that this collaboration will have on the city of Hartford. The partnership is expected to kick off in the Summer of 2026.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with our neighbors and friends at Hartford Stage as we move into our 40th anniversary season," said Rob Ruggiero, Artistic Director of TheaterWorks Hartford. “Together, with Hartford Stage, we have over 100 years of making great theater in downtown Hartford. This historic partnership is a celebration of that and the future of both organizations.”

Melia Bensussen, Artistic Director of Hartford Stage, added, "This collaboration between TheaterWorks Hartford and our theater will be a remarkable experience that should not be missed. Anticipate big laughs, genuine chills, and an intimate atmosphere on our stage. We are excited to finally partner in celebration of both theaters.”

