Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks Hartford Partner To Present SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks Hartford have announced a co-production of Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, as part of their upcoming 25/26 seasons.

The co-production will take place at Hartford Stage (50 Church St., Hartford), and will be directed by TheaterWorks Hartford’s Artistic Director, Rob Ruggiero. This production is set to run June 5 - July 5, 2026.

Winner of 8 Tony Awards (including Best Musical), the musical thriller Sweeney Todd is Sondheim at his best. In a historic partnership, Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks Hartford are joining forces to produce a powerfully intimate chamber production of this theatrical masterpiece. TWH Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero will direct this chilling tale of love, murder and revenge at Hartford Stage. Set in the dark corners of 19th Century London, Sweeney Todd soars with an unforgettable score, razor-sharp wit, and heart-pounding theatricality. This story of “the demon barber of Fleet Street” promises to thrill and delight audiences.

“We're thrilled to collaborate on this powerful theatrical chamber version of Sweeney Todd with our neighbors and friends at Hartford Stage," said Rob Ruggiero, Artistic Director of TheaterWorks Hartford. “Sweeney is one of Sondheim’s most unique and captivating musicals – I couldn’t be more excited to bring this intimate production to the Hartford community as a collaboration for our 40th anniversary season. Together, with Hartford Stage, we have over 100 years of making great theater in downtown Hartford. This historic partnership is a celebration of that and the future of both our organizations.”

Melia Bensussen, Artistic Director at Hartford Stage, also commented, “Since I arrived in Hartford six years ago, I have been drawn to partnerships with other local organizations in an effort to build our community. Combining the resources of Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks Hartford is an opportunity to provide a major theatrical experience to the people of this region. I’m excited to share our space with our colleagues at TheaterWorks Hartford and welcome all audiences to Hartford Stage!”

Tickets to Sweeney Todd are available now as part of a subscription at either theater, with individual tickets going on sale in July. For more information about subscribing to Theaterworks Hartford, visit: www.twhartford.org or call 860.527.7838. For information about subscribing to Hartford Stage, visit: www.hartfordstage.org or call 860.527.5151.”

