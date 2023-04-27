Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HATS & SHADES: A BLUES BROTHERS TRIBUTE BAND to Play Cheney Hall in June

Hats and Shades will play on June 30th.

Apr. 27, 2023  

HATS & SHADES: A BLUES BROTHERS TRIBUTE BAND to Play Cheney Hall in June

Get ready to shake your tail feather and experience the soulful sounds of the Blues Brothers like never before!

Featuring talented musicians who capture the essence of Jake and Elwood Blues with authentic costumes, choreographed dance routines, and an infectious stage presence. Hats and Shades is an electrifying, high-energy show that will have you dancing in the aisles!

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the original movie or just love great music, this is a must-see concert event that will leave you feeling uplifted and inspired!

HATS AND SHADES:

BLUES BROTHERS TRIBUTE BAND

June 30
Friday at 7:00 PM

Cabaret Seating: $42

General Section:
Center Section: $35
Left or Right Sections: $25

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

For tickets click here! or call 860-647-9824




Evenings@7 Presents THE EVER AND THE AFTER Photo
Evenings@7 Presents THE EVER AND THE AFTER
EVENINGS@7 presents The Ever and After by Rachel Teagle, directed by Tony Palmieri. The event is on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:00 PM.
MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Set For Palace Theater Waterburys 2023-2024 Webst Photo
MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Set For Palace Theater Waterbury's 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series
The Palace Theater has announced a seven-show line-up for the 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series. Filled with exciting titles, including the nine-time Tony Award winning THE BOOK OF MORMON, and HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, the most successful play in Broadway history.
Yale Repertory Theatre Commissions New Work by Guadalís Del Carmen, Dave Harris, Ra Photo
Yale Repertory Theatre Commissions New Work by Guadalís Del Carmen, Dave Harris, Rachel Lynett & Sanaz Toossi
Yale Repertory Theatre has announced the commissioning of new work by Guadalís Del Carmen (Bees and Honey), Dave Harris (Tambo & Bones), Rachel Lynett [Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson)], and Sanaz Toossi (English).
Andrew A. Isen Prize Awarded to Kendra Garnett Photo
Andrew A. Isen Prize Awarded to Kendra Garnett
Goodspeed Musicals has announced that Kendra Garnett has been selected as this year’s recipient of The Andrew A. Isen Prize at Goodspeed Musicals.

Cheney Hall to Present THE COUNTRY JAMBOREE in JulyCheney Hall to Present THE COUNTRY JAMBOREE in July
April 27, 2023

Cheney Hall will host The Country Jamboree on Friday, July 7th at 7pm.
