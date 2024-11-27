Guest Artists Set For Connecticut Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Connecticut Ballet, under the artistic direction of Brett Raphael, announced the celebrated guests artists who will appear in the company's 40th anniversary production of its holiday blockbuster, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. Principal dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Pennsylvania Ballet will star in the signature roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier at the annual performances in Stamford and Hartford. These world-class artists will participate in Meet and Greets in the lobby following each performance where audience members will also be able to gift shop at Connecticut Ballet's treasure-filled Nutcracker Holiday Boutique.

New York City Ballet principal dancers Unity Phelan and Jovani Furlan will appear in the Saturday, December 14 performances at 2pm and 6pm at the Palace Theatre in Stamford. Philadelphia Ballet principal dancers Oksana Maslova and Jack Thomas will be featured in the Sunday, December 15 performances at 1pm and 5pm, also at the Palace Theatre in Stamford. Phelan and Furlan return for the Saturday, December 21 performances at 2pm and 6pm at The Bushnell in Hartford. American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside close out the 2024 engagement of The Nutcracker on Sunday, December 22 at 1pm and 5pm at The Bushnell.

The 2024 Connecticut Ballet Nutcracker will be staged at the opulent Palace Theatre Stamford on Saturday, December 14 at 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, December 15 at 1pm and 5pm. The Nutcracker will be performed at The Bushnell's intimate Belding Theatre on Saturday, December 21 at 2pm and 6pm; and Sunday, December 22 at 1:00pm and 5:00pm. Tickets for all performances are on sale now.

Brett Raphael’s production premiered in 1984 at the Arnold Bernhard Center at the University of Bridgeport. It has since received hundreds of performances in-state at The Palace Stamford, UCONN's Jorgensen Theatre, Shubert Theatre in New Haven, and Bridgeport's Klein Memorial Auditorium. as well as out of state engagements at the Performing Arts Center at SUNY Purchase, The Palace Theatre in Manchester, New Hampshire (with the New Hampshire Philharmonic), and the University of Rhode Island in Kingston.

About the 2024 Nutcracker Guest Stars

Isabella Boylston (American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer, Connecticut Ballet Debut) began dancing at the age of three. While training at the Academy of Colorado Ballet, she won the gold medal in 2001 at the Youth America Grand Prix Finals in New York City. In 2002, she began training at the Harid Conservatory in Boca Raton, Florida, on a full scholarship. Boylston joined ABT Studio Company in 2005, the main Company as an apprentice in May 2006, and the corps de ballet in March 2007. She was promoted to Soloist in June 2011 and to Principal Dancer in August 2014. Her repertory with the Company includes roles in La Bayadère, The Bright Stream, Cinderella, Coppélia, Le Corsaire, Daphnis and Chloe, Don Quixote, Fancy Free, La Fille mal gardée, Firebird, Giselle, Jane Eyre, The Nutcracker, and Romeo and Juliet, among many others. Boylston won the 2009 Princess Grace Award and was nominated for the 2010 Prix Benois de la Danse. In 2011, she received the Clive Barnes Award, the 2014 Annenberg Fellowship, and was invited by the administration of President Biden to perform at the White House. She has appeared as a guest artist with the Paris Opera Ballet, Mariinsky Ballet in St. Petersburg, the National Ballet of China, Rome Opera Ballet, Ballet Estable del Teatro Colon, and Royal Danish Ballet.

Jovani Furlan (New York City Principal Dancer, Connecticut Ballet Debut)

Born in Joinville, Brazil, Mr. Furlan started dancing at the age of 11 at The Bolshoi Theater School in Brazil. In 2010 he participated in the International Ballet Competition in Jackson, Mississippi, and was offered a full scholarship to attend the Miami City Ballet School by Edward Villella. He joined Miami City Ballet in 2012, was promoted to soloist in 2015, and was named an MCB principal dancer in 2017. At MCB, his repertory of featured roles included George Balanchine’s Allegro Brillante, Ballet Imperial, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®, Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, Swan Lake, Symphony in Three Movements, Theme and Variations, and La Valse; Jerome Robbins’ Dances at a Gathering and West Side Story Suite; as well as works by Richard Alston, John Cranko, Peter Martins, Justin Peck, Alexei Ratmansky, Liam Scarlett, Paul Taylor, Twyla Tharp, and Christopher Wheeldon. Mr. Furlan joined New York City Ballet as a soloist in August 2019 and in February 2022 he was promoted to principal dancer.

Oksana Maslova (Philadelphia Ballet Principal Dancer)

Oksana went on to the Kiev Choreographic College, where she began performing with Kiev Youth Ballet. After graduating, Oksana became a student at the Institute of Culture and Arts, where she received her master’s degree as a choreographer and ballet master. Oksana was a member of Suziriya Dance Theater. In 2004, she became a member of the Odessa National Opera House, where she rose to the rank of soloist and performed a variety of principal roles. In 2008, she joined Grand Rapids Ballet as a principal dancer, performing their entire classical repertoire. And, in June 2011, she joined the Connecticut Ballet Company as a principal dancer, where she created the role of Alice in Brett Raphael’s Alice in Wonderland. Oksana joined Philadelphia Ballet as a soloist for the company's 2014/2015 Season.

Unity Phelan (New York City Ballet Principal Dancer)

Unity Phelan was born in Princeton, New Jersey and began her dance training at the age of five at the Princeton Ballet School, where her teachers included Douglas Martin, Maria Youskevitch, and Mary Barton. During the summers of 2008 and 2009, Ms. Phelan attended the summer sessions at the School of American Ballet, the official school of New York City Ballet, and enrolled as a full-time student in fall of 2009.

She became an apprentice with NYCB in December 2012 and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in November 2013. In February 2017, Ms. Phelan was promoted to the rank of soloist, and in October 2021, she was promoted to principal dancer.

Jack Thomas (Philadelphia Ballet Principal Dancer)

Jack Thomas began ballet studies at age five as a form of rehabilitation after breaking his leg in a skiing accident. He received his training at several studios throughout Colorado, supplementing that training with summer intensives at Jacob’s Pillow, Houston Ballet Academy, Carreno Dance Festival, and Pacific Northwest Ballet. In 2012, he joined the year-round training program at Houston Ballet Academy on a full scholarship, and, in 2015, competed as a finalist at the Prix de Lausanne. Jack danced with Houston Ballet’s Second Company (HB2), under Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch, Houston Ballet Academy Director Shelly Power, and HB2 Directors Claudio Munoz and Sabrina Lenzi. As a member of their Second Company, Jack traveled internationally and performed a diverse repertoire of works. Jack joined Philadelphia Ballet for their 2016/2017 Season as a member of the corps de ballet and was promoted to Soloist for the 2018/2019 Season.

James Whiteside (American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer) began his training at age nine at the D’Valda & Sirico Dance and Music Centre. In 2002, Whiteside joined Boston Ballet II and joined the corps de ballet of Boston Ballet in 2003. He became a second soloist in 2006, was promoted to first soloist in 2008, and became a principal dancer in 2009. Whiteside joined American Ballet Theatre as a Soloist in September 2012 and was named a Principal Dancer in October 2013. His repertoire with the Company includes roles in La Bayadère, Cinderella, Le Corsaire, Daphnis and Chloe, Don Quixote, The Dream, Fancy Free, La Fille mal gardée, Giselle, The Golden Cockerel, Manon, The Nutcracker, and more. Whiteside has choreographed for music videos, commercials, film and ballet, including New American Romance, City Of Women, and Danzón No. 2 for American Ballet Theatre, Sway for Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night’s Swing and On the Water, Zero Hour, and Bells & Whistles for Boston Ballet. In 2018, he starred in Arthur Pita’s dance/theater work The Tenant at The Joyce Theater in New York City. Whiteside hosts his own podcast, “The Stage Rightside with James Whiteside.” In 2021, his memoir, Center Center, was published by Penguin Random House.

